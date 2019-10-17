Police arrest suspected kidnapper, 20 others in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested 21 suspects including an alleged notorious kidnapper.

The state Commissioner of Police Isaac, Akinmoyede paraded 17 of the suspects, saying four others who were members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria have been remanded in prison custody over their alleged role in torturing one John Yakubu to death.

CP Akinmoyede explained that on August 17, Ibrahim Ali Kuru of Lere village in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, along with seven others broke into the house of one Laben Fidelis Danladi in Shendam LGA of Plateau State and abducted him.

He said the suspects demanded a ransom of N2 million but that N1.2 million was paid before they released the victim two days later.

The CP stated that intelligence report led to the arrest of Kuru whom the victim identified as the leader of the gang, adding that investigation has been completed and the suspects would be charged to court.

He also said the command arrested four suspected members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria who tortured one John Yakubu to death over N3, 000 he was said to have owed someone.

