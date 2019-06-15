Police arrest suspected child trafficker in Anambra

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a child trafficking syndicate in the state who sold a baby girl for N550,000.

The spoke person for Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, said the syndicate specialised in stealing little babies and selling same to buyers.

According to him, the suspect conspired with one Edith Ewudo of orsumoghu street, Awada and bought a new born baby girl at the sum of N550,000 from one Ndidi Egeonu of odume Obosi.

“On the 12/6/2019 at about 7:pm, Police detectives, attached to Awada division, arrested one Juliet Onweagba ‘f’ aged 50 years, of No 3 Onyekwore Street Awada.

“The Baby was stolen from the mother, one Udechukwu Faith ‘f’ aged 23 years of 3-3 Onitsha, shortly after delivery on the 2/6/2019.

Meanwhile, the baby was recovered and case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he said.

