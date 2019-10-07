Police arrest suspected armed robber who operates in military uniform

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have recovered a sword, two daggers, house breaking implements, two phones, a POS machine and an ATM card from one Chizoba Okeke, 30, around Festac area of Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Elkana said that the Festac Police Station on Thursday received a distress call from a filling station at 2nd Rainbow, Festac, that an armed robber was sighted along the area. He said that Anti Robbery Patrol team was promptly drafted to the location and the suspect was arrested.

“Investigation is on-going to ascertain where and how he got the military uniform he operates with and to also identify other members of his gang.

“It is not yet established whether he belongs to the gang of dismissed soldiers arrested some weeks ago. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.

In the same development, patrol team from Bariga Division has saved two persons, Abiodun Balogun, 32, and a lady Odisha Ginika, 21, from dying from gas poisoning. Elkana said that the patrol team noticed the occupants laying down unconscious on the driver and passenger seats of a black Hyundai vehicle parked along Shobande Street, Akoka.

He said that they were rushed to hospital for medical attention while the vehicle was removed from the scene for inspection.

“They were resuscitated by the medical team on duty and later discharged from the hospital.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the man is an Uber driver while the lady is his passenger.

“They became unconscious as a result of a poisonous chemical gas they inhaled due to leakage from the air conditioning system,” the DSP said. (NAN)

