Police arrest suspect over abduction of musician at beer parlour in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police command have arrested one Chioma Okorie Uzoemenna in connection with the abduction of a popular Imo entertainer, Izuchukwu Christopher Obiakor

Obiakor was said to have been abducted in July 2018 at a beer parlour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect and his gang members were said to have made away with their victim’s ash colour Toyota Highlander Jeep after collecting ransom.

The suspect, described as a notorious kidnapper was nabbed at Umuezu Ndegwu in Owerri West LGA Imo State by SARS and vigilante operatives in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said that during the operation which led to the arrest, suspect sustained severe head injuries and was subsequently treated in a clinic.

He said that a member of the gang, one Dedan Osuoha, was previously arrested following the said kidnap incident by SARS and is presently in prison custody.

The PPRO said that the suspect, nicknamed Anokia, has made useful statements confessing to the crime and stated that he fled to Zaria after the kidnap incident to evade arrest.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App