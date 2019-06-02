  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Police arrest seven over alleged kidnapping in Edo
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest seven over alleged kidnapping in Edo

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date

Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested seven persons for allegedly kidnapping one Osamagbe Atomon from his father in Edo state.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested in Egor and Ekiadolor areas, suburbs of Benin Metropolis on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects are: Etinosa Ogbomo (22), Andrew Monday (19), Edosa Ogierakhi (24), Efosa Aibueze (19), Evans Osazuwa (34), Sunday Felix (24) and Ede Kingsley (20).

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by the operatives of Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit  of the command while acting on intelligence report and rescued the victim from the kidnapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with our reporter on Sunday, the command’s public relations officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the suspects attacked and snatched one Osamagbe Atomon from his father Uyi Atomon and zoomed off in their Audi 80 car with registration number LSR-749-BR to an unknown destination but were arrested by the police following a tip-off.

He said the suspects have confessed to the crime while the victim has been reunited with his father.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include, two locally made cut-to-size guns, one single barrel gun, ten live cartridges, Audi 80 car and a motorcycle.

He assured that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.