Police arrest security guard for allegedly killing colleague

The police in Lagos have disclosed that the command arrested a Lagos State Polytechnic security guard for allegedly killing his colleague on duty.

DSP Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Spokesman said disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said on May 24 at 7.00a.m, operatives of Shagamu road Police Station, in collaboration with the Chief Security Officer of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, arrested one Cletus Williams, a security guard with the polytechnic, for killing his colleague, Okoro John, while they were on night duty.

“The suspect used a sharp knife to slash the throat of the victim and also chopped off his right wrist.

“Homicide detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba are investigating the case to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

“The knife used for the murder has been recovered and suspect will soon be charged to Court for murder.” he said. (NAN)

