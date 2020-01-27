Police arrest robbery, kidnap suspects in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Imo State police command have arrested a suspected armed robber, who also allegedly led most of the kidnappings incidents in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

Police Commissioner Bolaji Fafowora said the suspect, Charles Onjioru, who was the leader of Acelander and the head executionist and former ally of late outlawed Don Waney of Umolu, Rivers State, was arrested following an exchange of gun fire with police operatives.

He said, “As fate would have it, the police operatives overpowered the hoodlums and arrested the suspect. In the process he sustained serious bullets injuries in his right thigh. He was rushed to the hospital where he was given medical treatment.

“This suspect who had worked with the outlawed Don Waney, who terrorized Rivers and its environs, from Omoku in Rivers State, was given amnesty in Rivers and Imo State.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Despite this, he continued committing heinous crimes by killing and beheading his victims.

“Recently on 08/05/2019 at 2100hrs, at Cubana Club along Portharcourt/Owerri Road, the suspect and his gang on military uniforms in an attempt to kidnap one Solomon Uche Eluaga who came to bury his father from Rivers State, shot him at close range and he passed on.

“As if that was not enough, they kidnapped one Osas, a female staff of the defunct Diamond Bank now Access bank that same night at World Bank area Owerri. He has confessed to various heinous crimes committed.”

The CP added that on 24/11/2019 at School Road, Igwuruta in Ikwerre LGA, Rivers State, operatives of the command arrested two suspected kidnappers from Ohaji LGA of Imo State, Chiedozie Nwosu John and Opara Junior Daberechi, who he said always block the Owerri/Port-Harcourt road and kidnap occupants of unsuspecting vehicles.

“On a tip-off intelligence that the group was planning to kidnap unsuspecting road users on the above mentioned date and road, SARS operatives proactively took the battle to them. Upon sighting the police they took to their heels where one of them was professionally demobilized as he sustained bullets injuries in his left leg.

They have confessed to various crimes including the murder and beheading of a security personnel,” he added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App