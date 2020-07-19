Police arrest robbers “terrorising” Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected armed robbers, police in Anambra say have been terrorising the state have been arrested.

They are Onyebuchi Osadebe of Akwu Ukwu from Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chibuike Ebere of Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State and, Umoke Kelechi from Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Mohamed in Awka Anambra state capital, the three suspects were arrested by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) following a tip-off.

According to him, the syndicate had on the morning of July robbed in Umuibu village, Akwu Ukwu allegedly robbed at gunpoint, one Emmanuel Obi ‘m’ of his N700,000, 8,000 Euros, $3,000 and an assortment of phones.

He further disclosed that exhibits recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest were one pump action gun, one fabricated gun, four live cartridges, N610, 000, 4,600 Euro cash, $600 dollars, one shuttle bus newly purchased with the victim’s money, two new tricycles and three assorted phones robbed from the victim.

He also said in the statement that suspects have confessed to the crime voluntarily and investigation was still ongoing after which they would be prosecuted.

