Police arrest Prophet, rescue 15 chained persons in Lagos church

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives attached to the Lagos state Police Command have arrested a self-acclaimed Prophet, one Sunday Joseph Ojo, over his alleged involvement in the chaining of some persons in an alleged torture camp.

The detectives rescued about 15 persons who were found in chains during the raid at the church premises located at No. 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun, in Isheri Osun area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that ten other workers were also arrested in connection with the suspected torture camp.

Lagos state Police spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “At about 1810hrs, acting on information from a reliable source, a team of detectives from Isheri Osun Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chike Ibe, stormed a prayer house used as detention camp at No 26 Alafia Street, Oriofe Ijegun Isheri, where the Prophet in-charge, Sunday Joseph Ojo, 58, and 10 others were arrested.

“15 persons who were chained on the legs, were rescued. Some of the victims were said to have spent five years in the detention camp.

“The male and female victims are between ages 19 and 50. The prophet claimed that some of the victims were brought by their families to seek spiritual help on mental illness and other diseases.

“The Prophet said he has been in the healing ministry since 1986. That he chained the victims in order to prevent them from escaping from the home.

“Investigation is ongoing. The police are working closely with other agencies of the government to provide adequate medical attention and shelter to the victims.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App