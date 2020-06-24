Police arrest pastor, 11 others for rape in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a pastor and 11 others for various cases of rape and defilement of minors.

Speaking on Wednesday in Uyo during a press conference, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said the 33-year-old pastor, Inimfon Inyang, severally raped a 15-year-old girl at his deliverance centre.

The pastor, who allegedly lives with eight other girls aged 13 to 16 years, was said to have also attempted to rape a 21-year-old girl.

Emmanuel Otu, a 30 years old indigene of Uko Nteghe, Mbo local government area was said to have raped a 28-year-old lady at gunpoint, and robbed her of two phones valued at N42,000 and N9,000 and the sum of N32,000 cash.

Another suspect, Ime Sunday, from Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket local government area was said to have repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter, forcing her to abscond from the house.

Sunday was said to have persuaded his daughter to return home with a promise not to sexually assault her again but continued raping the victim after she had returned home.

Also, a 21-year-old Etebong Harrison, an indigene of Ikot Akpan Udo, Ikot Abasi local government area, was alleged to have lured a five-year-old girl to his house, and raped her.

“This press briefing aims at showcasing an appreciable milestone in the fight against rape, defilement and other gender based violence.

“The Police Command has arrested another Pastor and 11 others for rape and defilement.

“Following a complaint on 18/06/2020, 0peratives of SCIID, Uyo, arrested one Pastor Inimfon Eyo Inyang ‘m’, aged 33yrs old of Nung Atim Road, Off Idoro Road, Uyo for attempting to rape a 21-yr-old girl.

“Investigation further revealed that the said Pastor, who lives with eight other girls between the ages of 13yrs and 16yrs in his so-called deliverance centre at the said address, severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of one of the minors who is 15-yr-old.

“On 22/06/2020, operatives of Oron Division apprehended one Emmanuel Okon Otu ‘m’, aged 30yrs old of Uko Nteghe, Mbo L.G.A.

“The suspect invaded a residence at No. 4 Secretariat Road, Oron at about 1:30am of the said date, where he had an unlawful carnal knowledge of a 28-yr-old lady at gunpoint, and thereafter, robbed the victim of her Techno Spark 4 phone valued forty-two thousand naira (N42,000.00), one itel phone valued nine thousand naira (N9,000.00), one big towel valued five thousand naira (N5,000.00) and the sum of thirty-two thousand naira (N32,000.00).

“On 21/06/2020 at about 3:30pm, operatives of Esit Eket Division arrested one Ime Sunday ‘m’ of Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket L.G.A.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect in November, 2019 repeatedly raped his 16-yr-old daughter which cumulated to her escaping from her father’s home to her friend’s abode in Etinan L.G.A.

“However, the father of the victim, who persuaded her to return home with the promise that she would no longer be sexually violated, continued in same act after she returned home.

“On 13/6/2020 at about 8:00am while responding to a distress call, Operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested one Sampson Ndiana-Abasi ‘m’.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with one Blessed ‘m’ now at large and gang-raped an 11-yr-old girl.

“On 17/6/2020, Detectives of Ikot Abasi Division apprehended one Etebong Monday Harrison ‘m’, aged 21yrs of Ikot Akpan Udo, Ikot Abasi L.G.A, who lured a 5-yr-old girl to his house, and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with her.

“Following a tip-off, Operatives of ‘C’ Division apprehended one Akpan Kingsley Effiong ‘m’, aged 29yrs of No. 35 Abak Road, Uyo, who repeatedly defiled his 14yrs old daughter,” he stated.

The CP advised parents and guardians to be more cautious of who they entrust their children to, adding that some of the minors were sexually violated by their spiritual fathers or persons in authority in the course of hawking.

He further warned that any parent or guardian, whose child or ward within the stipulated age in the Child’s Rights Act found hawking, would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the 10 years imprisonment punishment prescribed by the law.

He urged the people and parents not to be dissuaded by stigmatization or threats from reporting gender-based violence and other sexual related offences to the Police.

He promised that the Command would ensure justice and the needed protection, medical attention, psychological counseling, and other supports necessary for the victims.

He explained that a Family Support unit desk had been established in all Police stations in Akwa Ibom State to handle cases of rape and gender-based violence.

