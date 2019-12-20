Police arrest okada rider for raping woman, killed her son

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State police command, on Friday paraded a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada man, Gbenga Oduola, for beheading a five-year-old boy, Opeyemi Fadeyi, and raping his mother, Bosede Jimoh.

The state police commissioner, Shina Olukolu who disclosed this at a press conference at the command headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan said the incident occurred on December 9, 2019 at a house at Imeleke Road, Lawal Estate Area of Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Commissioner further said Oduola was among 18 other suspects who were arrested for other offences including impersonation, armed robbery, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Olukolu said; “The following day, December 9, 2019, the said commercial motorcycle rider took the victim’s son to another room and beheaded him with a cutlass. He claimed to have dumped the remains at a nearby bush beside his house.

“The remaining body part was later recovered at the backyard of Oduola Gbenga’s house and deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Olukolu.

Speaking with journalists after the briefing, Oduola said; “I carried her and her son on my bike in Igboora. Immediately I saw them, I knew they were visitors to Igboora. They asked me to take them to their house and instead I took them to my house.

“While on the bike, I told the woman that I liked her and I wanted her to be my wife. She agreed. So, I took her to my house. So, I had sex with her. It is true that I killed her son on the second day.

Oduola further said; “I just killed him because I did not want any disturbance between his mother and myself. I buried his head in my shop and I put her body in a black nylon and threw it in the bush. I am a bicycle repairer and an okada man.

“I killed him so that everything will get better for me. I did not know that she would expose me. I have not killed anybody before. The Boy did not offend me. It just happened like that. I did not have a wife at home. I had two wives before and they both left me. So, I wanted to take his mother as my wife.”

