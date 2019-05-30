Police arrest NURTW members in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo state police command of the Nigerian Police Force on Thursday said no fewer that six members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), were arrested between Wednesday and Thursday in connection with crisis at motor parks across the state.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi who spoke with reporters in Ibadan on Thursday said the suspects were arrested by the divisional police stations in conjunction with SARS at Orita Challenge and at Agodi area of the city.

Fadeyi said: “three NURTW miscreants were arrested at our Challenge division on Wednesday and the other three were nabbed on Thursday at Agodi area.

“The DPO in Agodi with the assistance from the SARS made the latest arrests possible. They (NURTW) members have been warned from fomenting troubles in the state,” Fadeyi added.

Fadeyi said those arrested would be charged to court on Friday.

There was tension in the state ahead of the May 29 innuguration of a new government as residents of the state were afraid of possible attack of the members of the union.

