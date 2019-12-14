Police arrest musician, Duncan Mighty for defrauding Okorocha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Police command has said that contrary to reports that a popular musician in the state, Duncan Mighty, had been abducted, he was actually picked up by operatives of the command over allegations of fraud.

But his friend and billionaire club owner, Cubana Chief Priest, had rushed to Instagram claiming that Mighty had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said he was arrested for defrauding a former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha of N11 million.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the arrest followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment had entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of N11,000,000, which was paid to him.

However, since collecting the payment, he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Ikeokwu said, “Today 14/12/19, operatives of the command arrested popular music artist DUNCAN MIGHTY on an allegation of FRAUD.

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the IMO state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, enter into a deal with DUNCAN MIGHTY to manage, promote, arrange

Collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty,as a result an agreement was reached with a fee of ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA (N11,000,000) Was paid to him. However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

“Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated. He was then released on bail on self recognition.

“Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him refund the money and since then, he absconded and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning”, Ikeokwu added.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App