Police arrest masquerade in Osun

A popular masquerade in Ede, Osun State has been arrested by men of Osun State Police Command for fomenting trouble.

When the masquerade came out, there was pandemonium in the town and a man identified as Mukaila Ismaila was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said those following the masquerade were bearing different dangerous weapons.

The matter was reported to the police.

Policemen were deployed to the scene but some hoodlums following the masquerade engaged the policemen in a gun duel.

Six persons namely; Fagbemi Ajao, Ifaseun Gbadebo, Olubayo Ayantunde, Taiwo Ayandare, Taiwo Ayandare and Ayankunle Mutiu were arrested along with the masquerade.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie, confirmed the arrest of the masquerade and other suspects.

Items recovered from them include; charms, one cut-to-size barrel gun, one Dane gun, two cutlasses, local axes and four talking drums.

The police chief said the masquerade and all the suspects would not go unpunished.

