Police arrest man for torturing his children in Imo

Police in Imo arrested a 45-year-old man who chained and tortured his three children in a room and held them responsible for his misfortune.

The man, identified as Ochieze Chinedu Jude, had allegedly chained his three children, Success aged 12, Richard, 11 and Confidence, and locked them in a room where he subjected them to bouts of torture on the suspicion that they were responsible for his poverty.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, on April 26, based on credible intelligence, operatives of the command stormed Aboh, Umulolo , Okigwe LGA, and arrested the suspect and rescued the three kids in the process.

Ikeokwu said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that he kept his children in chains and locked them up in a shop, and goes to hit the kids with a hammer intermittently claiming that they the architect of his misfortune.

“The children have been rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly,” the statement added.

