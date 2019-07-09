Police arrest man for conniving with fiancée to abduct ‘father-in-law’

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Imo State have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly conspiring with his fiancée to kidnap his 88-year-old prospective father-in-law.

Force spokesman DCP Frank Mba who paraded the suspects at the Imo State police command, said the prime suspect, Emmanuel Sunday, connived with 19-year-old bride-to-be Chinasa Nwogu and her brother (who is still at large) to kidnap Pa Njoku Louis, the father of the accomplices.

Mba said the abduction was done with the intent of using the money for the traditional wedding ceremony of Chinasa.

Sunday and Chinasa were among 19 kidnap suspects and others paraded for various crimes including armed robbery and murder.

The police spokesman said the suspects had equally made away with their victim’s Sienna car with which they had taken to taken a loan of N40,000 from one Emeka Ejike from Nekede community in Owerri West.

Mba said, “The story of Pa Njoku is pathetic as his own son, his close friend Emmanuel Sunday who is a prospective in-law and his sister Chinaza connived to kidnap their father so that from the proceeds Emmanuel would organize the traditional wedding of Chinaza who is already eight months pregnant.”

Speaking with journalists, Sunday said, “Pa Njoku’s son, who is my friend, had told me that we have to kidnap his father so that I could raise money to organise the traditional wedding of his sister who is my girlfriend because she is already eight months pregnant.”

