Police arrest man for chaining, enslaving his two wives in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a suspected cult member, Samaila Musa, 30, for chaining and enslaving his two wives over a long period of time.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, made this known on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that Musa live in Yan-Nabayye village in Rimi Local Government Area of the state.

Isah said that the suspect was arrested following a tip off.

“On January 23, 2020, at about 15:30 hours, based on tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Samaila Musa, 30, of Yan-Nabayye village, Rimi local government area of Katsina State suspected to be a notorious member of a secret cult group.

“A team of policemen led by DPO, Rimi Division, uncovered the house where the suspect incarcerated his two wives and shackled them with chain in one room.

“In the course of investigation, the police discovered that the victims were having marks and signs of brutalisation on their bodies.

“They defecate in the same room where they were chained, their hair barbed for ritual purposes by the suspect.

“He also ground pepper and put in their private parts and eyes during their menstrual periods.

“The suspect also asks them to clean up semen on their clothes after having sex with them and forces them to drink the water,” he said.

Isah further said that the police also arrested one Suleiman Salisu, 35, of Yar-Tsamiya village, who was his accomplice adding that investigation is ongoing.

When interviewed by newsmen, the suspect said that he chained them because they abuse drugs, but denied brutalising them.

However, the victims affirmed what the police earlier told newsmen.

One of the victims was chained for 10 weeks, while the other was chained for 10 months.

They further said that they lived in isolation, because nobody wanted to visit their house. (NAN)

