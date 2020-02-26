Police arrest man for alleged sale of forged VIO papers

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives from the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old man, Ojo Adeyinka, for allegedly selling forged documents of the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) of the State Ministry of

Transportation, which he had been selling for N3000 each to unsuspecting members of the public.

Items said to have been recovered from Adeyinka included machines used in printing the fake documents and a large quantity of the printed materials.

Eko Trust learnt that the bubble burst on the suspect, who was said to be a 2013 Mass Communication graduate, when a complainant, Prince Ibrahim Audu, reported to the Station Manager of Riders Card, Ikorodu division, about the alleged sale of fake riders card by some members of a syndicate.

Following the complaint, detectives from the Ikorodu police station and a government task force arrested the suspect, who identified himself as Ojo Adeyinka, 33, of No. 1, Miracle Villa Street, Abafo

Ogijo, Ogun State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, alleged yesterday that the suspects and his gang members were behind the sale, for between N2500 and N3000 each, of forged identification cards,

which serve as permits to unsuspecting motorcycle owners.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. In his statement, he stated that he started forging riders permits in January 2020,” Elkana said, adding that Adeyinka allegedly used the advantage

of the proximity of his shop to the licensing office at Odogunyan, Ikorodu, to deceive his victims on the pretext he was an agent of theVIO.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for in-depth investigation and possible prosecution.

