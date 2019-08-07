Police arrest man, 60, for defiling 7-year old

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the Special anti-robbery squad (SARS) in Imo State have arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, men of the squad from Akokwa annex, in Ideato North, while responding to a distress call, arrested the man, identified as Onyekwere Ununna of Achara, in Obowo LGA, who was alleged to have defiled the minor (name withheld) of Ndiakaemeuno Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA.

Ikeokwu said that the suspect had confessed to the crime, while the victim had been taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

