Police arrest man, 34, over defilement of 4-year-old girl in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, one Sunday Eyim, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in the state.

Eyim allegedly defiled the minor in his room in Oruana village Amawbia, Awka South local government area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Eyim’s arrest brings to three the total number of suspected rapists arrested in the state in the last two days.

Confirming the story in a statement, the spokesman for state’s police command, SP Haruna Mohammed said police attached to central Police station CPS Awka made the arrest on Monday following a tip-off.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination where penetration was confirmed,” Mohammed said.

The state Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, according to the spokesman, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

According to him, the commissioner advised members of the public particularly parents and guardians to be watchful and caution their children against strangers.

In the statement, Abang also urged the public to report any person making sexual advances or harassment on the children to enable the parents to take a proactive measure before it becomes late.

The statement also enjoined the public to be security conscious at all times and always report cases in their neighborhood to the nearest police stations for prompt action.

