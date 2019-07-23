Police arrest man, 25, for killing own father in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have arrested one Jamilu Harisu, aged 25, for allegedly killing his 70 year old father in Jigawa state.

The suspect, who was said to be under the influence of drug, attacked his father in the farm.

Harisu killed his father in Makku village of Garki local government area of the state, after hitting him severally with a hoe.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the police command in the state, SP Audu Jinjiri, said the victim was confirmed dead in Garki Hospital.

“The suspect has since been arrested by the police for homicide. The case has been directed to be transfered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for discreet investigation with a view to arraign the suspect.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App