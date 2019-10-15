Police arrest Lagos ‘wanted cultists’ in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Four alleged cultists on the wanted list of the Police Command in Lagos have been arrested by Operatives of Ogun Police Command.

The suspects, said to be members of the Eiye cult group have reportedly engaged in various deadly attacks that claimed lives of many innocent people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those arrested were Owolabi Rasaq, 28; Chidi Michael (aka Chiboy), 26; Sunday Adetiba (aka Sian), 30 and Idris Jimoh (aka Aloma), 27. A statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta by the police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said their arrest followed an intelligence report received by the DPO, Ogijo Division, Suleiman Baba Muhammed, that the cultists were “having a nocturnal meeting in a hideout somewhere in Ogijo on how to carry out another attack in Ogun State.”

He said upon the report, the DPO and his men stormed the hideout where the four suspects were arrested.

“Investigation further revealed that the arrested suspects have been on the wanted list of Lagos State police command for series of deadly attacks leading to the death of many innocent members of the public,” Oyeyemi said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App