Police arrest Kogi PDP guber campaign security head, recover arms

Police in Kogi State have announced the arrest of the chairman of the security committee for the PDP governorship campaign organization for the November 16 election, ACP Suleiman Ejeh Abutu (rtd) and six others over alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were arrested in Dekina LGA of the state. Daily Trust learnt that operatives of the Special Tactical Squad from Force Headquarters, Abuja, picked them up yesterday and moved them to Abuja.

It was gathered that some arms and ammunitions including AK-47 rifles, pistols and pump action rifles procured presumably to be used in the forthcoming election were recovered from them.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, said the raid and arrests were carried out by men from the police headquarters.

Reacting, the Deputy Director, Public Communication of the PDP governorship campaign organisation, Austin Okai, described the arrest as “politically motivated”.

He alleged that the ruling party was using the police to effect arrests of its key party stalwarts on “trumped up charges” in order to “keep them out of circulation” ahead of the November election.

According to him, some key PDP leaders such as Senator Yahaya Ugbane and Alex Kadiri among others have allegedly been penned down for arrest.

