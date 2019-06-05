Police arrest kidnappers, rescue victims in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Anambra State have arrested two persons linked to the abduction of two siblings in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Harunna Muhammed and was made available to journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, Police detectives, attached to Isiowulu Division, arrested one Maduako Chukwuka, aged 23 years and Micheal Chukwuebuka, aged 22 years of Anglican lane, Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State for kidnapping two siblings.

He said the suspects kidnaped two kids, Chinezerem Nkwoemezie, aged 10 years and NzubeNkwoemezie, aged 8 years, all males of same parents and address from their School on the 3/6/2019 at Odume, Obosi and hide them inside an isolated Hotel in Onitsha.

According to him, the Police detectives traced the hotel where the kidnappers were and rescued the victims unhurt and arrested the hoodlums.

“The case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution,” he said.

