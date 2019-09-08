Police arrest kidnappers of lawmaker, three ABU students, others in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Kaduna has arrested 25 notorious kidnappers including those who kidnapped Honourable Suleiman Dabo, a Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly and three students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, issued on Sunday in Kaduna, said the suspects belonged to the gang of notorious Kidnappers/Armed Robbers that have been terrorizing Kaduna -Abuja and Kaduna -Zaria Expressways.

According to the statement, “On 6/9/19 at about 11pm, a combined team of Police operational units from the Command led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on Intel and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi LGA and in the process, arrested one Buhari Bello, a 34 years old notorious kidnapper and seven others.

“Investigation further revealed that, the suspects are responsible for the kidnap of Hon Suleiman Dabo, a Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly recently and the sum of N450,000 has been recovered from one of the suspects who confessed to be his share of the ransom paid by the victim.

“On 7/9/2019, the current operation has also raided Barebri and other bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested eighteen kidnap suspects who on interrogation revealed that, they were responsible for the kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped including the three ABU students, killing of a police Inspector and carting away with his AK47 rifle. The suspects are currently helping police investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

He assured that efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons.

He added that the command has intensified a carefully planned and well coordinated raid on all identified bandits’ camps noting, “Combined teams of policemen from the Command’s operational units, the IGP’S IRT, special forces and some hunters/vigilantes were mobilised for the operation.”

He maintained that the operation has successfully raided and dislodged bandits from camps located in Maigiginya and Gurguzu in Chukun LGA.

“In one of the fierce encounter, the operatives succeeded in neutralising bandits’ ambush, killed about three suspected bandits, recovered two AK47 Rifles and three operational motorcycles.”

While staring that efforts are on to dislodge the bandits from all the criminal camps within the command, he said the Commissioner of Police enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the recent security problems.

