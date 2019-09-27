Police arrest kidnappers of 17-year-old boy, recover N1m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday arrested kidnappers of a 17-year-old boy, Shakiru Weti, and recovered N1 million ransom demanded by the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspect at the command headquarters in Ibadan, said the kidnappers engaged the police personnel in a gun duel when they laid siege to rescue the victim.

According to the police boss, the family members were encouraged to pay the amount demanded, while the police detectives laid ambush for the suspected kidnappers.

“On September 17, 2019 at about 2200hr, one Alhaji Abdul Saliu, the Sariki Fulani of Oyo State, resident in Igangan reported at the Ayete Divisional Police Headquarters that a Fulani man called Weti reported to him that an gunman kidnapped his son, Shakiru Weti, aged 17. And on September 22, 2019, at about 1700hrs the abductors called and demanded a ransom of N1 million.

“In the process one Yuguda Jayum was arrested with the ransom of N1m intact while his accomplice escaped. Yuguda Jayum confessed that he is the leader of the group that carried out the kidnapping. Detectives extended investigation to their hideout at Igangan, where their victim was found tied and blindfolded.

“The victim, Shakiru Weti, was rescued unhurt while one Kehinde Adeoye, a member of the syndicate who was guarding the victim to prevent his escape was arrested. But, another cohort, Taiwo Adeoye, who was armed opened fire on the team and escaped. In the course of further investigation, Bature Dogo, Kazeem Sule and Maanu Garuba were also arrested in connection with the case. Upon interrogation Kehinde Adeoye, Yuguda Jayum, Bature Dogo, Kazeem Sule and Maanu Garuba, all confessed to the crime.

“Four phones were recovered. Effort is being intensified to arrest other fleeing members of the gang,” he said.

Olukolu assured the people of police determination to protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected kidnappers, Kazeem Sulaiman, denied the allegation, saying he does not know anything about the incident.

“I don’t know anything about this issue. Security operatives just came to my residence last week Sunday and arrested me. I was thereafter taken to the police station and on getting there I was told that a boy was kidnapped’’, he said.

