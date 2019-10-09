Breaking News
We are negotiating with abductors of Kaduna school girls — Police
Police arrest kidnap suspect, rescue victim in Imo

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date
Police logo
Men of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Imo state Police Command have arrested one Izuchukwu  Chukwuma in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 39-year-old
Solomon Nwanguma.
Chukwuma of Umuagwu Ifakala  in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo, was alleged to have abducted  Nwanguma of Umuanu Inyishi in Ikeduru LGA, Imo State, on 5/10/2019 at Prefab Owerri North LGA.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit swung into action and through intelligence gathering arrested the suspect in his hideout on October 7.
He said that exhibits recovered from him include one black  Lexus RX300 Jeep with REG. NO. AKD 84 EH, saying the suspect has made useful statements including confessing to the crime and has also given the names of his gang members responsible for kidnappings within Owerri and its environs.
He added that he equally led the operatives to a lonely house near a forest at same Umuagwu, Ifakala in Mbaitoli LGA, where the victim was rescued unhurt.
Ikeokwu said that effort is on top gear for the arrest of other gang members now at large.

