Police arrest Immigration officer for supplying ammunition to bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Superintendent of Immigration has been arrested for allegedly supplying bandits with ammunition in Sokoto.

The officer whose name was not disclosed was said to be indicted in a confessional statement of some bandits arrested recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect was said to be in charge of one of the local governments hitherto terrorized by bandits in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Bello Ahmad, declined comment on the matter because it was being investigated by the police.

However, the acting Public Relation Officer of the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Abdulkadir Datti, confirmed the arrest but that the suspected officer was still under investigation.

It would be recalled that the state Emergency Management Agency said over 200 people were killed and 45,175 displaced by bandits since July, 2018 in the state.

SEMA also said that 66 towns and villages were sacked while 21,316 hectares of farmland remained uncultivated, affecting 80,000 farmers in five local government areas of the state.

The areas are Tangaza, Rabah, Isa, Sabon Birni and Tureta.

However, the situation had been brought under control since the commencement of the ongoing negotiation with the miscreants.

According to the state Commissioner for Carriers and Security Services, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), they have identified and negotiated with about 17 gangs of armed bandits.

“We have so far recovered over 100 assorted arms from them and we are in the process of recovering more,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App