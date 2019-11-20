Police arrest four armed robbers, rapists in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra state Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and rapists in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Haruna Muhammed, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Awka on Wednesday said the suspected armed robbers raped their victims after disposing them of their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, on the 20/11/2019 at about 03:30am, Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in conjunction with the Operations Kpochakpu arrested the suspects at Ozubulu.

He gave the suspects names as Collins Okpala (aged 25), Nwachukwu Chimanya (aged 20), Kenechukwu Anyasi (aged 23) and Pascal Ogbuagu (aged 22).

He added that the suspects had on the 14/2/2019 abducted a girl of about 21 years old (name withheld), robbed her of her belongings and equally gang-raped her severally.

According to him, the suspects made a pornographic video clip of the rape incident and used the video to blackmail the victim to the tune of N1,000,000.

The PPRO also stated that the suspects had confessed to the crime while the said video clip has also been recovered from their phones and registered as exhibit.

“They will soon be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded,” he added.

He reiterated that the command under the watch of CP John B. Abang, would continue to provide safe and secure environment for all the citizenry before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App