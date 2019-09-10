Police arrest fake corps members in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Two fake corps members, who claimed to have graduated from Imo State University, have been arrested in Nasarawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Rahman Nansel, confirmed to Daily Trust that the suspects, a male and female, will be taken to the Chief magistrate Court in Lafia for prosecution.

The alleged fake corps members were detected by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim, who then sent the name of the suspects to the Nasarawa State coordinator, Hajiya Ramatu Sanda.

Sanda confirmed that the fake corps members, deployed to the state at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC permanent orientation camp in Keffi local government area, were arrested and handed over to the police.

