Police arrest fake army captain, 5 suspects for child trafficking

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a fake army captain and his accomplices for car snatching, and five suspects for trafficking, theft and abduction of underage children.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nudam Fredrick said in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, that the fake captain who was arrested with his accomplices specialised in the snatching of vehicles.

He added that t he arrests led to the recovery of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EG 710 EKY, one Toyota Carina car with registration number TTU 331 SC and one Honda CRV with registration number RSH 189 EKY, while a search in the house of the fake captain led to the recovery of an army uniform.

The PPRO identified the child trafficking and theft suspects as Esther Akpan (42yrs), Peace Bassey Okon, Otobong Akpan (21), Ndukeabasi Okon and her husband Ndianabasi Okon.

He reassured the people and residents of the state that the security of their lives and property was of utmost important to the Police, adding that the command will do everything within the limit of the law to ensure that the state is peaceful.

He urged the people to volunteer useful information that will aid in the effective policing of the state.

“Operatives of SARS on 2nd February, 2020 at about 11:30pm swung into action and arrested one Kingsley Nelson ‘m’ of Abak Local Government Area, and two (2) other members of his syndicate, namely Solomon Etim Essien ‘m’ and Stephen Joseph ‘m’, both of Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, who specialize in snatching of vehicles and have been on the sensitive radar of the Command.

“The arrest culminated in the recovery of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EG 710 EKY, one Toyota Carina car with registration number TTU 331 SC and one Honda CRV with registration number RSH 189 EKY.

“Search conducted at suspect’s residence led to the recovery of an army uniform with the insignia of a captain. Investigation is in progress.

“On January, 5, 2020, a combined team of Anti-Child theft, Itu division intercepted an 18-seater Jimbei Hiace bus with Reg. No. YEN 709 XA, conveying six under age children namely, Elisha Joseph Akpan, aged 12years, Emmanuel Peter Edim (14), Elijah Victor Michael (15), Saviour Etete Amos (16), Effanga Asuquo Etim, (16) and David Sunday Akpan (15), all males from Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

“During investigation, the suspects, one Esther Asuquo Akpan (42) and Solomon Akpan (21) confessed that they were taking the victims from Calabar, Cross River state to Osun State for child labour.

“The Command has transferred the victims to Ministry of Women Affairs for custody, while the suspects have been charged to court.

“Again, on January, 7, 2020, Operatives of Anti-Child theft, Mbo division arrested one Peace Okon who allegedly abducted one Joy Effiong Ekpeima ‘f (16) and Peace Effiong Ekpeima (17yrs) both females, in November, 2019 and took them to her sister’s house in Ogun State, denied them access to contact their parents, subjected them to forced labour and exploitation.

“During questioning, suspect admitted sending the victims to her sister without their parents or guardians consent. Investigation revealed that the suspect took advantage of the victims being dropped out-of -school occasioned by inability of their parents to pay their school fees and abducted them for forced labour.

“In view of the above, operatives proceeded to Ogun State and arrested the suspect’s sister, one Sandra Bassey who took custody of the victims. Suspects have been charged to court.

“In another development, the operatives acted on a tip-off that one Ndukeabasi Ndianabasi Okon of Nung Ukim Village, Uyo and her husband, Mr. Ndianabasi Okon are child trafficking/theft syndicate who take possession of pregnant girls until delivery and sell out the babies.

“Operatives of Anti-Child Theft swung into action and arrested one Ndukeabasi Ndianabasi. While Ndianabasi Okon took to flight. During investigation, Ndukeabasi confessed that she and her husband now at large have been in the illicit business since 2016.

“She added that they normally sell male and female children at the rate of four hundred thousand (N400, 000.00) and three hundred thousand (N300, 000.00) respectively.

“Two pregnant teenage victims, Peace Sunday (17), of Eka Ediene Vilage with seven months pregnancy, and Esther Victor Jeremiah (15) of Ikot Inyang village with five months pregnancy, all in Oruk Anam Local Government area were rescued,” he stated.

