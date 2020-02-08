Police arrest fake army captain, 5 others for child trafficking

ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a fake army captain and five other persons for trafficking, theft and abduction of under age children as well as car snatching.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Nudam Fredrick, said in a statement yesterday in Uyo that they specialised in snatching vehicles of different kinds.

He added that the arrests led to the recovery of one Toyota Corolla car with registration number EG 710 EKY, a Toyota Carina car with registration number TTU 331 SC and a Honda CRV with registration number RSH 189 EKY, while a search in the house of the fake captain led to the recovery of an army uniform.

He identified the child trafficking and theft suspects as Esther Akpan, Peace Bassey Okon, Otobong Akpan, Ndukeabasi Okon and her husband, Ndianabasi Okon.

He reassured the people and residents of the state that the security of their lives and property was of utmost important to the police, adding that the command would do everything within the limit of the law to ensure that the state is peaceful.

He urged the people to volunteer useful information that would aid in effective policing of the state.

