Police arrest eight for selling dead cows’ meat

Eight persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly selling the meat of the eight cows killed by lightening at Ekan-Ile area of Ikare, Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the cows were killed on Tuesday, but instead of disposing them, herdsmen who owned the dead cows roasted them and started selling the meat to unsuspecting butchers in Akoko area.

Meanwhile, the Ondo state government has banned sales of cow meat allegedly struck to death by thunder in Ikare-Akoko.

The Director of Environmental Health Services in Akoko Northeast local government, Mrs Yemisi Adeniyi and her counterpart from Akoko Northwest, Mr Ojo Anthony, said they had arrested some butchers from taking the cow meat to markets.

They cautioned the people of Akoko to stay away from beef in the next few days to avoid consumption of the meat.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Butchers’ Association in Ikare, Mr Kabiru Ismaila said he was working with government’s environmental health officials to ensure such cow meat was not sold in Akoko markets in the next few days.

The Ondo state police command spokesman, Mr Femi Joseph confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with the alleged sale of the dead cows.

