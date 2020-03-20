Police arrest couple for aiding kidnappers in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kogi State Police command has arrested a couple, Mr Woli Apara and his wife, for allegedly assisting kidnappers in their activities in parts of the State.

Mr Apara, it was alleged, provided intelligence and other assistance which aided kidnappers terrorising travelers along Ogori/Magongo and Okene axis in the Central senatorial district of the State.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya, Mrs Apara served as a cook for the kidnappers in their base.

The command said six people were kidnapped along Ageva/Ogori road in Ogori/Magongo local government area between March 12 and Wednesday the 19th alone before the perpetrators shifted base to Okene axis.

It explained that a woman and her daughter were abducted along Akpafa Magongo highway on 12th March when the taxi which they were traveling in was intercepted on their way to Akpafa local government area amongst others.

DSP Aya said a joint task force of police, vigilante and Army were drafted to the area and successfully rescued all the victims.

He noted that Woli Apara and his wife were arrested along with some of the kidnappers during the raid, adding that the couple has provided useful information to the police.

He added that the couple, along with other suspects, will be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter is concluded.

