Police arrest cleric for protesting maltreatment of Nigerians in China

A man, who identified himself as the General Overseer of the Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa, popularly known as Jehovah Sharp Sharp church, Archbishop Samson Benjamin, has been arrested by the police in Lagos.

Police said he was nabbed following allegation that he invaded the Chinese Embassy with over 100 of his members to protest the alleged ill- treatment of some Nigerians in China.

It was gathered that a video clip of what was alleged to be the invasion of the embassy was sent to police authorities in the state consequent upon which a team of policemen from Victoria Island division was drafted to the scene.

As of the time of writing this report, Benjamin is still being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba.

During preliminary interrogation, Benjamin was said to have told the police that he only visited the embassy to express his displeasures over the plights of some Nigerians in China.

He also reportedly denied invading the embassy with 100 of his followers.

Scores of Nigerian students and businessmen in Guangzhou were evicted from their apartments and hotel rooms by Chinese authorities.

Guangzhou is home to one of China’s largest African communities and has become a hub for African traders buying and selling goods to the continent.

Online videos show the victims lamenting their inhumane treatments by the authorities who they say have not provided them with alternative of food or shelter since their eviction.

