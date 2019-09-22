Police arrest armed robbery syndicate in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the Operation Puff Adder of the Imo state Police command have arrested four members of an armed robbery syndicate that specializes in blocking highways and dispossessing innocent travellers of their belongings.

The robbers were arrested after they were said to have blocked the road leading to Nkwo Orodo market in Mbaitoli local government area of the state on September 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The divisional police officer was alerted and the hoodlums were arrested after a fierce gun battle with the police.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the development gave the names of the suspects as Sunday Chikezie ‘M’, Chukwuemeka Ononiwu, Owuenu Ugochukwu and Miracle Kalu

He said the suspects were said to be among the robbers terrorising people in that area especially on market days, adding that one double barrel rifle, and five cartridges was recovered from them.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App