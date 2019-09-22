  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Police arrest armed robbery syndicate in Imo
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest armed robbery syndicate in Imo

By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam, Owerri Published Date
Police

Men of the Operation Puff Adder of the Imo state Police command have arrested four members of an armed robbery syndicate that specializes in blocking highways and dispossessing innocent travellers of their belongings.

The robbers were arrested after they were said to have blocked the road leading to Nkwo Orodo market in Mbaitoli local government area of the state on September 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The divisional police officer was alerted and the hoodlums were arrested after a fierce gun battle with the police.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the development gave the names of the suspects as Sunday Chikezie ‘M’, Chukwuemeka Ononiwu, Owuenu  Ugochukwu and Miracle Kalu

He said the suspects were said to be among the robbers terrorising people in that area especially on market days, adding that one double barrel rifle, and five cartridges was  recovered from them.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.