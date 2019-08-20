Police arrest APGA chairman, 7 others over Wadume’s case

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ibbi local government area and seven other people, including an Islamic cleric, were arrested by the Police in connection with a wanted kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume’s case.

The APGA chairman, said to be a close friend of Wadume, had led seven other members of the party from Ibbi and an Islamic cleric to DCP Abba Kyari over Wadume case.

Daily Trust gathered that Abba Kyari ordered for the arrest of the APGA chairman and seven others over their attempt to lobby for the wanted suspected kidnapper.

They were said to be detain in Abuja and Kyari, it was gathered, had warned residents of Ibbi that the investigation penal was in the town for serious duty.

A source said Kyari and all the panel members were still in the area conducting investigation over the matter.

Kyari, the source further stated, had told the chief of Ibbi during a meeting that innocent persons in Ibbi had nothing to fear over the ongoing investigation.

Sources in the area also informed Daily Trust that 14 days after the attempt to arrest Wadume, no single kidnapping had been recorded in the area.

One of the sources, Nuhu Noka, told Daily Trust that the problem of Kidnapping along Wukari-Takum road, which was a daily affair, had subsided and no single kidnapping was recorded in the last two weeks.

He said four persons held by kidnappers at one of their den near Kofan Amadu along Takum-Wukari road had regained their freedom after about two months in captivity.

