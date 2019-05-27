Police arrest Almajiri teacher over alleged sexual abuse of pupils

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto state Police Command has arrested one Malam Murtala Mode, a teacher of Almajiri School in Arkillan Magaji area of the state for allegedly having unlawful and forceful sexual intercourse with six of his pupils.

The suspect in his confessional statement said it was “destiny“, adding that he did it for money.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, said on 22nd, May, 2019, one Barrister Hamza Liman of the National Human Right Commission reported the suspect at Arkilla Police Divisional Headquarter.

According to Kaoje, the suspect admitted committing the offence which was against the order of nature.

The pupils (names withheld) who were mostly from the neighbouring Zamfara states said the suspect had turned them into sex machines before the human rights intervention.

The Police commissioner however said the pupils would be reunited with their parents after the completion of their investigation.

He urged parents to desist from taking their wards to Almajiri schools outside their areas.

Meanwhile, the command had arrested six members of a vigilante group over alleged conspiracy and robbery.

The vigilante otherwise known as Yan Sakai were said to have come from Katsina, Zamfara and Kebbe local government in Sokoto state who conspired among themselves and invaded a village called Jegawa village in Kebbe local government area of the state. He said the Yan Sakai killed two men and went away with their properties.

Kaoje said during investigation one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle was recovered.

The command also arrested one teenager, Zakariyya Sani of Mabera Jariri area over alleged multiple shops breaking and theft and recovered 20 jerry cans of vegetable oil, one Honda Civic, one tricycle machine, woman wrappers and N860,500 cash.

The police chief said all the suspects would be arraigned before the court of law after investigation.

