Police arrest Airport security over alleged stealing of $600 from pilgrims

Police have arrested a female security staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Jennifer Luka, for allegedly stealing $300 each from two pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Sources at the Airport told our reporter that the officer popularly called ‘Ramatu’ allegedly picked the money on Monday from the bags of her victims in the process of searching their bags to ensure they were not carrying prohibited items into the aircraft

The two victims identified as Hafsatu Mohammed and Aishatu Alhaji Buba from Yola North Local Government Area raised an alarm immediately after they were checked in as they discovered shortage in their Basic Travelling Allowance of $800.

The victims then called the attention of other security personnel who conducted a search on the suspected officer and found the missing amount of dollars concealed in her artificial hair attachment

The Airport Manager, Adamu M. Sheilk, who confirmed the incident, said his department had since forwarded the matter to his superior officers at the FAAN’s corporate headquarters in Abuja for further action.

“Yes, it is true there was a professional misconduct by one of our officers and we have packaged all that’s needed and forwarded them to our headquarters for further action.

“I am not competent to speak on the matter here but l refer you to our General Manager, Public Affairs in the headquarters in Abuja”, Sheilk explained.

When contacted, the spokesman of Adamawa state police command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the arrest of the FAAN security personnel who was still in custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the police headquarters in Yola.

He added that she would be arraigned before court as soon as the police conclude investigation.

