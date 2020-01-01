Police arrest 77 suspected criminals

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State have arrested 77 suspected criminal and recovered 16 arms, 122 ammunitions and 30 live cartridges from them.

Also recovered from the suspects were six cars, six tricycles, two motorcycles, five mobile phones, a small axe, a toy gun and five wraps of cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The offences for which the suspects were arrested include armed robbery, kidnapping, car-snatching, cultism, murder, illegal possession of firearms, child abuse, and unlawful possession of substance suspected to be cocaine.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdur-rahman, who briefed journalists yesterday, said some of the suspects were picked up September 1 to December 1 by security operatives based on intelligence information, robust collaboration with other security agencies, effective partnership and cooperation with members of the public.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App