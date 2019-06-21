Police arrest 5 rustlers, recover 7 cows in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Plateau State Police Command has paraded five cattle rustlers and recovered seven stolen cows.

The Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, while parading the suspects, said they were arrested by SARS operatives of Bukuru in Jos South Local Government Area on June 8 at about 0030hrs.

The CP said the rustlers have been on the police state command’s wanted list for some time.

He said a J5 vehicle loaded with seven cow was recovered from them.

The CP added that the suspects during investigation confessed to have rustled the cattle from Binchim village in Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the owner of the cattle one Abdullahi Adamu of Binchim has identified his cattle.

The police disclosed the names of the suspects as Mohammed Isah of Tilden Fulani in Toro LG of Bauchi State; Badung Dalyop of Makera Rahoss area of Riyom LGA of Plateau State and Sani Mohammed of Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

Others were Mohammed Salisu of Toro LGA of Bauchi State and Abdullahi Idris of Rayfield area of Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

The CP said the suspects would appear in court soon.

