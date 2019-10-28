Police arrest 4,973 criminals in 10 months – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the Nigeria Police Force over the feat achieved in the last ten months.

Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said this on Monday while declaring open a 3-Day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers, tagged: “Repositioning the force for the challenges of effective policing in the 21st century,” held in Lagos.

He stated that 2,348 armed robbery suspects, 1,112 Kidnappers, 684 murder suspects and 1513 cultists were arrested with over 826 kidnapped victims rescued.

The President added that the Police force needed training and retraining of its officers across the country in order to identify factors engendering crimes and project into the future with a view to identifying human capacity requirements for addressing current and emerging threats to the country’s internal security and evolving pathways towards addressing them.

Speaking earlier, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu, said the Nigeria Police required constant professional knowledge, particularly those at strategic management level.

“The idea of this retreat is in furtherance to our policing vision which emphasizes capacity building as a pathway to enhancing effective police service delivery in the country”, he said.

