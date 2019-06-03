Police arrest 42 suspects for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa police command has arrested 42 suspects in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery incidents in various parts of the state.

Presenting the suspects to newsmen, on Friday in Yola, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Madaki, said 31 of them were arrested for alleged kidnapping while 11 were for armed robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madaki said the suspects were arrested in six different operations involving the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Response Team, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the state command and Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Madaki said some innocent citizens were rescued but did not disclose the number, adding that weapons recovered from the hoodlums included AK 47 rifle, pistol, pump action and double barrel guns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madaki said the constant patrol and raids on criminal hideouts across the state embarked upon by the command was in line with directives of the IGP.

“The command recorded tremendous achievement by dislodging criminals from their hideouts and rescuing some innocent citizens in their captivity,” Madaki said. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App