Police arrest 42 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Adamawa Police Command has arrested 42 suspects in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery in various parts of the state.

Presenting the suspects to newsmen on Friday in Yola, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Madaki, said that 31 out of the number were arrested for alleged kidnapping while 11 for armed robbery.

Madaki said the suspects were arrested in six different operations involving Inspector General of Police (IGP) Respond Team, Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping unit of the state command and Special Anti-Robbery squad.

Madaki said some innocent citizens were rescued but did not disclose the number of persons rescued, adding that weapons recovered from the hoodlums included some AK 47, pistol, pump action and double barrel guns.

Madaki said that the constant patrol and raids on criminal hideouts across the state embarked upon by the command was in line with directives of the I-G.

“The command recorded tremendous achievements by dislodging criminals in their hideouts and rescuing some innocent citizens in their captivity,” Madaki said. (NAN)

