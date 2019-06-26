Police arrest 4 kidnappers in Gombe

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Gombe State have arrested four suspected kidnappers terrorizing communities in Gombe and Borno states.

A statement from the command’s spokesperson, SP Obed Mary Malum, said the suspects were traced and arrested by the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives in collaboration with hunters based on intelligence reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects were identified as Babangida Abdullahi, 40 and Suleiman Ibrahim, 37, both of Sabon Layi Awak in Kaltungo LGA; Ali Haruna of Tudun Kwaya of Billiri LGA and Isa Dabo, of Daddare village in Balanga LGA, all in Gombe State.

Malum said they have confessed to series of kidnappings between Gombe and Borno states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said two AK46 rifles, one locally made revolver pistol, a locally made rifle and 60 rounds of AK47 live ammunitions were recovered from the suspects.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App