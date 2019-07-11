Police arrest 35, recover 36 firearms in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina police command has paraded 35 suspected criminals arrested for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery in the state.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, said the command also recovered 36 firearms between June and July.

He said the support and cooperation from the locals, which will be used in confidentiality, is highly needed to get rid of bad elements in the state.

A breakdown of the firearms recovered showed that there was 14 AK 47 rifles, one LAR- 1, three pump action, seven single barrel revolvers, six Dane guns and one pistol.

Others include 134 rounds of 7.62mm and 35 rounds of 6.62mm ammunition. Thirty-two cows, 13 Sheep and three goats were also said to have been recovered.

