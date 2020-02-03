Police arrest 3 suspected robbers, cultist in Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Anambra State have arrested two suspected armed robbers in Ozuobolu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police also arrested on suspected cultist said to be terrorising Awada community.

The two robbery suspects were said to have been behaving suspiciously when the police stopped them for search.

A statement by the command’s spokesman said the first two suspects were arrested on January 29 by operatives attached to the Command’s Federal Highway Patrol while on stop and search at Ozuobolu point.

He stated that when search was conducted on the suspects, one locally made pistol with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are Obidinma Chidiebere and Chigozie Anozie, both 27 years old and from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said the other suspect, one Kelechi Ejiofor, 20, of No. 14 Vinalu Street, Awada was arrested by operatives attached to Awada Division while on patrol along Orifite Street, Awada.

He said the suspect has been terrorising the entire Orifite Street axis of Awada.

“On the 17/12/2019, he mobilized his gang who allegedly attacked and inflicted serious injuries on one Ebuka Uba ‘m’ of Pope John Paul Street, Awada” he said.

Investigation is in progress and effort is ongoing to apprehend other members of the cult group in order to bring them to justice, the spokesman added.

