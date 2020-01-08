Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers

  1. Home
By Hope A. Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

The police in Benue State have arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping and collecting N200,000 ransom from their victim.

State Commissioner of Police Mukaddas Garba, in a statement yesterday, said a complaint was received that an unknown person who introduced himself as “Gana boy” threatened to kidnap and kill the complainant if he did not send money to him.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Hon. Aondona Gbakaan, Akesa Sughnen and Terkimbir Oljime all males of Konshisha Street, Makurdi who collected the sum of N200,000 as ransom,’ the police commissioner stated, adding that the suspects confessed to the crime.

