Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers, rescue boy in Benue

The police in Benue State have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued a seven-year-old boy after six days in captivity.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday that the victim, Ebuka Ezewugo, was rescued on Tuesday in Naka town, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.

Anene explained that the boy was abducted from his father’s residence by gun-wielding kidnappers who later demanded the sum of N30 million as ransom.

She added that the police however engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle along Naka road which led to the rescue of the victim and the arrest of three of the abductors while others fled with bullet wounds.

DSP Anene urged members of the public to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information to help nip crime in the bud, especially in the forthcoming festive period.

