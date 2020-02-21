Police arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers at Kasuwar Magani area of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The police also rescued a kidnapped victim Hadiza Gambo of Bungel Ladugga village from the suspects.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Command’s spokesperson ASP Muhammad Jalige on Friday.

He said the suspects’ arrest followed a report received on 19/2/2020 at about 12:30am through DPO Kasuwar Magani on the alleged kidnap of one person by some suspected Armed bandits to unknown destination,

” The Command mobilized a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Kasuwan Magani into action and arrested one Gambo Abubakar (57yrs) who was interrogated on the alleged crime and confessed to have masterminded many Kidnapping incidents at Idon Gida in which ransoms of one million naira and seven hundred thousand naira were collected respectively,” he said.

ASP Jalige said investigation further led to the arrest of two other accomplices namely; Kamal Babawuro (22yrs) and Yahaya Gaiya (24yrs).

He added that the rescued kidnapped victim was unhurt and has since been re-united with her family.

He said the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Commands Criminal Investigation Department and will be prosecuted on the completion of investigation accordingly.

The image maker further said the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Muri while thanking the members of various communities for the good working relationship with the Command, encourages them to be resolute in exposing criminal elements in their midst to the security agents.

